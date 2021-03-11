Louis Miramontes Sells 350 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LAD opened at $396.17 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $398.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.41 and a 200-day moving average of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

