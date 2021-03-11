Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

