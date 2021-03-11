Longitude Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $198.34. 545,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The firm has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,410,919 shares of company stock worth $258,713,113 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

