London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 11th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,367. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

