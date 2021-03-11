London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the February 11th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,367. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

