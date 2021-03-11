LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $898.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069504 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.