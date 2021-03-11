Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

