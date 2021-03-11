Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.28

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 86133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

