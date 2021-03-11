Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 5.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $16.98. 3,299,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,054,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

