Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,643,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 993,830 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

