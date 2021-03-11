Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.20. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.