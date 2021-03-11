Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. 257,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

