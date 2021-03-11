Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

