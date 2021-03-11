Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $994.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.