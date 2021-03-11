Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $994.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.