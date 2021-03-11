Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

