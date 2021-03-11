Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Up 6.9%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. 4,729,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,338,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,806 shares of company stock valued at $361,313. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

