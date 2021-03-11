Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LSPD stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.34. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

