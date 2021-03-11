Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

