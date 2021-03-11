Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $28.46. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

