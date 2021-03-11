Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.71

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 5836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $175,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,326 shares of company stock worth $17,894,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.