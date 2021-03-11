LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 52,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

