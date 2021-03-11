LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.95 ($158.76).

FRA:LEG opened at €110.92 ($130.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €120.59. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

