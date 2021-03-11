Lawrance W. Mcafee Sells 5,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00.
Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.45.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $13,557,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
