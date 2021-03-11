Lawrance W. Mcafee Sells 5,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $13,557,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.