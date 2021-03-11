Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,608. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.