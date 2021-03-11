Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 615,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,608. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Laureate Education by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

