LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.71 ($78.49).

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €67.22 ($79.08). 310,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.89 and a 200 day moving average of €56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

