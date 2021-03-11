Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LABP. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LABP opened at $13.08 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov acquired 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 in the last ninety days.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

