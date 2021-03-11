Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $551.84 and its 200-day moving average is $441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

