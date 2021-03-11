Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

