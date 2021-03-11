Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 536,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

