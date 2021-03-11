Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.51. 837,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

