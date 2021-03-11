Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,367 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 222,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 55,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 during trading on Tuesday. 590,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

