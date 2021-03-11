Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,086 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

