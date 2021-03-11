Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Raised to $12.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

LADR stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

