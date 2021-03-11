Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.74 on March 25th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.737 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

