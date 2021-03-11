Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.74 on March 25th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.737 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.01.
About Kumba Iron Ore
