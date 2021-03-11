K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.50 by Nord/LB

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.03 ($9.44).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.05 ($10.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

