Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $27.81. Koss shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 57,899 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other Koss news, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $2,963,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,258,731.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

