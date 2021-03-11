KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KNYJY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.