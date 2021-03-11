KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

