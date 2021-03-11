Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.33 ($122.75).

Shares of KBX traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €106.44 ($125.22). 150,679 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.56 and a 200 day moving average of €106.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

