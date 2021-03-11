King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

