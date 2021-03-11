King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 562 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $274.04 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

