King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 332 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

