King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 18,969 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.