King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $750,000 Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,793 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Limelight Networks worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.37 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,806 shares of company stock worth $361,313. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

