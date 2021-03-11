King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $517,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

