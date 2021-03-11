King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

