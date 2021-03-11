King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.