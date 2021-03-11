KeyCorp Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

KRG stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

