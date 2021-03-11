KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTF. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $55.41 on Monday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

