KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $62.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,487,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

